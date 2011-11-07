SOFIA Nov 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv's Macedonian
coach Dragan Kanatlarovski has resigned after a run of poor
results, the Bulgarian club said on Monday.
Former Macedonia coach Kanatlarovski, 51, who also
represented the former Yugoslavia during his playing career, was
the last foreign coach in the 16-team Bulgarian league.
Serbian sporting director Branko Milovanovic also resigned
after Lokomotiv's 3-2 defeat by Levski Sofia on Sunday left the
2004 Bulgarian champions sixth in the standings, 11 points
behind surprise leaders Ludogorets.
"It's hard to accept their resignations but it's true that
the results this season are not satisfactory," Lokomotiv owner
Konstantin Dinev told local media.
Midfielder Zdravko Lazarov, who was Kanatlarovski's
assistant, will take charge on a temporary basis until a
permanent replacement is found.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Martyn Herman)