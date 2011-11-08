SOFIA Nov 8 Lokomotiv Plovdiv have appointed Emil Velev as coach in another attempt to revive their fortunes following years of mid-table mediocrity, the 2004 Bulgarian champions said on Tuesday.

Former battling midfielder Velev, who led Levski Sofia to the league title in 2009 and Slavia Sofia to the Bulgarian Cup final last season, replaces Macedonian Dragan Kanatlarovski.

Kanatlarovski, the last foreign coach in the 16-team Bulgarian league, stepped down on Monday following a run of poor results .

"I realise my responsibility but at the same time I'm very pleased because Lokomotiv fans are so passionate," 49-year-old Velev told reporters. "I shivered every time I played here."

Lokomotiv had set their sights on a place in Europe at the start of the season but have lost four times in their first 12 matches and are 11 points behind surprise leaders Ludogorets.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more Bulgarian soccer stories