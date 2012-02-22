SOFIA Feb 22 Struggling Bulgarian club Lokomotiv Sofia have signed 18 new players in a bid to stay in the domestic top flight, the Bulgarian Football Union said on Wednesday.

The Railwaymen, as Lokomotiv are known in the Balkan country, are 12th in the 16-team league at the mid-season break with 13 points from 15 games, only three points above the relegation zone.

Last summer, the club took part in the Europa League's qualifying rounds but struggled with financial problems with several players cancelling their contracts over unpaid wages.

Lokomotiv, who won four league titles and four national Cups, said more players could join the club as the transfer window in Bulgaria closes at the end of February while the championship resumes on March 3. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John Mehaffey)