SOFIA Oct 3 Dian Petkov resigned as coach of cash-strapped Lokomotiv Sofia following the 4-0 defeat at city rivals Levski in the Bulgarian league on Sunday.

"I have always thought about the good of the club," Petkov told reporters. The heavy defeat left the four-times Bulgarian champions 10th in the standings with eight points from eight games.

Last November, Petkov replaced Dimitar Vasev and led the Railwaymen to a place in the Europa League.

Lokomotiv players claim they are owed cash bonuses by the club and protested at non-payment on Saturday by training with their pockets pulled out of their tracksuits to symbolise the lack of money.

"What we showed against Levski is outrageous, it's shameful. I take the responsibility and I hope that the next coach will turn round the team's fortune," added 44-year-old Petkov, who is a former Lokomotiv player.

Lokomotiv's long-serving chief executive Ivo Tonev, who was working in the club in the last 17 years, said he will also quit. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)