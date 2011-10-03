SOFIA Oct 3 Dian Petkov resigned as coach of
cash-strapped Lokomotiv Sofia following the 4-0 defeat at city
rivals Levski in the Bulgarian league on Sunday.
"I have always thought about the good of the club," Petkov
told reporters. The heavy defeat left the four-times Bulgarian
champions 10th in the standings with eight points from eight
games.
Last November, Petkov replaced Dimitar Vasev and led the
Railwaymen to a place in the Europa League.
Lokomotiv players claim they are owed cash bonuses by the
club and protested at non-payment on Saturday by training with
their pockets pulled out of their tracksuits to symbolise the
lack of money.
"What we showed against Levski is outrageous, it's shameful.
I take the responsibility and I hope that the next coach will
turn round the team's fortune," added 44-year-old Petkov, who is
a former Lokomotiv player.
Lokomotiv's long-serving chief executive Ivo Tonev, who was
working in the club in the last 17 years, said he will also
quit.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)