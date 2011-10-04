SOFIA Oct 4 Anton Velkov was given the task of steering Lokomotiv Sofia out of the bottom half of the league when he was appointed coach of the cash-strapped Bulgarian club on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old former Minyor Pernik and Chernomorets Burgas coach replaced Dian Petkov who left the four-times Bulgarian champions following their 4-0 loss to city rivals Levski Sofia on Sunday.

Velkov, a former Lokomotiv defender and assistant coach, will try to revive the club, regular participants in Europe, who are 10th in the domestic league standings with eight points from eight games.

Lokomotiv players say they are owed cash bonuses by the club and protested on Saturday by training with their pockets pulled out of their tracksuits to symbolise the lack of money.

"I do not think that something tragic happened," Velkov told local media. "My first goal is to stabilise the situation in the team and now we must take the right decisions." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)