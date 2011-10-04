SOFIA Oct 4 Anton Velkov was given the task of
steering Lokomotiv Sofia out of the bottom half of the league
when he was appointed coach of the cash-strapped Bulgarian club
on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old former Minyor Pernik and Chernomorets Burgas
coach replaced Dian Petkov who left the four-times Bulgarian
champions following their 4-0 loss to city rivals Levski Sofia
on Sunday.
Velkov, a former Lokomotiv defender and assistant coach,
will try to revive the club, regular participants in Europe, who
are 10th in the domestic league standings with eight points from
eight games.
Lokomotiv players say they are owed cash bonuses by the club
and protested on Saturday by training with their pockets pulled
out of their tracksuits to symbolise the lack of money.
"I do not think that something tragic happened," Velkov told
local media. "My first goal is to stabilise the situation in the
team and now we must take the right decisions."
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)