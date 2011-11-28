SOFIA Nov 28 Surprise leaders Ludogorets fought back from two goals down in the last four minutes to earn a 2-2 draw at second-placed CSKA Sofia in the last game before the Bulgarian league mid-season break on Monday.

Ludogorets, who were in the country's third division two years ago, earned the honorary title of winter champions after collecting 36 points from 15 games, leaving CSKA second on goal difference.

Ludogorets owner Kiril Domuschiev, however, was far from happy, accusing referee Georgi Yordanov of bias.

"I probably should stop investing money in football and give up," Domuschiev told reporters. "There's a 'clear' penalty and he also disallowed a 'clear' goal.

"We don't need such a title, in such a swill. I'm beginning to get discouraged."

Brazilian striker Junior Moraes gave CSKA the lead with a close-range finish after two minutes and made it 2-0 midway through the first half when he headed in Boris Galchev's cross.

Ludogorets finished strongly and Brazilian substitute Juninho Quixada reduced the deficit after taking advantage of CSKA captain Todor Yanchev's defensive blunder four minutes from time.

Another substitute, former Bulgaria striker Ivan Stoyanov, stunned the passionate home crowd with a spectacular volley from Yordan Minev's precise left-wing cross to equalise in the final minute. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)