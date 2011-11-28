SOFIA Nov 28 Surprise leaders Ludogorets
fought back from two goals down in the last four minutes to earn
a 2-2 draw at second-placed CSKA Sofia in the last game before
the Bulgarian league mid-season break on Monday.
Ludogorets, who were in the country's third division two
years ago, earned the honorary title of winter champions after
collecting 36 points from 15 games, leaving CSKA second on goal
difference.
Ludogorets owner Kiril Domuschiev, however, was far from
happy, accusing referee Georgi Yordanov of bias.
"I probably should stop investing money in football and give
up," Domuschiev told reporters. "There's a 'clear' penalty and
he also disallowed a 'clear' goal.
"We don't need such a title, in such a swill. I'm beginning
to get discouraged."
Brazilian striker Junior Moraes gave CSKA the lead with a
close-range finish after two minutes and made it 2-0 midway
through the first half when he headed in Boris Galchev's cross.
Ludogorets finished strongly and Brazilian substitute
Juninho Quixada reduced the deficit after taking advantage of
CSKA captain Todor Yanchev's defensive blunder four minutes from
time.
Another substitute, former Bulgaria striker Ivan Stoyanov,
stunned the passionate home crowd with a spectacular volley from
Yordan Minev's precise left-wing cross to equalise in the final
minute.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)