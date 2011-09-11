SOFIA, Sept 11 Former Bulgaria midfielder Emil
Gargorov scored a hat-trick to lead newcomers Ludogorets to a
resounding 6-0 home win over Slavia Sofia that took them top of
the Bulgarian league on Sunday.
Ludogorets, who have signed more than a dozen well-known
players in recent months, have made an impressive start in their
debut season in the top division by winning four of their
opening five games.
Ludogorets, playing in Bulgaria's third division two years
ago, are based in Razgrad -- a town with a population of less
than 35,000 people -- and still play their home games in the
Black Sea town of Kavarna because their own stadium is under
repair.
They lead champions Litex Lovech on goal difference, with
both teams on 13 points.
(Reporting By Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)