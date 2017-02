SOFIA, Sept 25 Promoted Ludogorets claimed another prestigious scalp by beating the 26-times champions Levski Sofia 2-1 on Sunday to return to the top of the Bulgarian league.

Ex-Levski midfielder Miroslav Ivanov and former Bulgaria international Emil Gargorov scored the goals to win the team's first match played at their new Ludogorets Arena.

Unbeaten Ludogorets, who were in Bulgaria's third division two years ago, are based in Razgrad -- a town with a population of less than 35,000.

Ludogorets top the standings with 19 points from seven games, followed by CSKA Sofia, who play on Monday, with 18 points from six matches. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Dave Thompson)