By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA, Sept 19 Lothar Matthaeus is to step down
as Bulgaria coach after the two sides agreed that the German's
contract would not be renewed, the Bulgarian Football Union
(BFU) said on Monday.
"Matthaeus's contract will not be renewed," BFU president
Borislav Mihaylov told reporters. "Bulgaria achieved poor
results under him and there's tension between him and the
players."
Matthaeus, who last September became the first foreigner to
coach Bulgaria since 1966, achieved little success with the
team, who are already out of the running for the Euro 2012
finals.
"He lived outside Bulgaria for most of the time and perhaps
it also influenced the results and preparation of the national
team," said Mihaylov.
Matthaeus, 50, had signed a one-year contract with an option
for two more years when he replaced Stanimir Stoilov. He led
Bulgaria to only three wins -- two of them in friendlies - in 11
games over the last year.
In the Euro 2012 qualifiers, Bulgaria lost at home to Group
G leaders England 3-0 and they were beaten 3-1 by Switzerland
earlier this month, leaving them fourth in the standings and out
of the running for the finals.
An online poll of more than 32,000 soccer fans showed that
Matthaeus's popularity had plummeted, with 87 percent of the
respondents saying they had no confidence in him.
Last month, Matthaeus, who captained West Germany to success
at the 1990 World Cup and won a record 150 caps, agreed to
extend his contract until 2013 but pressure on him has increased
enormously in recent weeks.
The BFU said Bulgaria's under-21 team coach Mihail Madanski
would take charge until a replacement was found.
Madanski, who will be in charge for Bulgaria's friendly
against Ukraine on Oct. 7 and the final Euro 2012 qualifier
against Wales four days later, said he would take the
opportunity to rejuvenate the team.
"I think this is the right time for a total rejuvenation in
the team," Madanski told local media.
He took a side-swipe at Matthaeus, saying: "Matthaeus is a
great man and a good coach but he wasn't aware of our
footballing reality.
"I hope there'll be no talk about beer and women when I'm in
charge. It'll be good to talk about football."
Madanski said Sporting Lisbon striker Valeri Bojinov and PSV
Eindhoven defender Stanislav Manolev, who had clashed with
Matthaeus, would be part of his new-look team.
