SOFIA, Sept 19 Lothar Matthaeus is to step down as Bulgaria coach after the two sides agreed that the German's contract would not be renewed, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Monday.

"Matthaeus's contract will not be renewed," BFU president Borislav Mihaylov told reporters. "Bulgaria achieved poor results under him and there's tension between him and the players." (Reporting By Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)