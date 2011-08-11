SOFIA Aug 11 Lothar Matthaeus has agreed to extend his contract as Bulgaria manager until 2013, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Thursday.

"Matthaeus will remain Bulgaria coach for two more years," BFU president Borislav Mihaylov told reporters.

"We took the decision before the friendly game in Belarus (a 1-0 defeat in a friendly on Wednesday) and he'll soon sign a new contract," added former Bulgaria goalkeeper Mihaylov.

"We talked about the national team's future, discussed our ideas and I think that both parties were pleased."

The 50-year-old German had signed a one-year contract last September, replacing Stanimir Stoilov following Bulgaria's Group G defeats by England and Montenegro in Euro 2012 qualifiers.

