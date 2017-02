SOFIA Oct 24 Luboslav Penev is set to be appointed Bulgaria coach after leaving champions Litex Lovech on Monday.

"I'm no longer coach of Litex," Penev told reporters after Litex's 2-1 win over Ludogorets. "I'll negotiate with Bulgarian Football Union's president Borislav Mihaylov later this week."

Bulgaria have been looking for a new coach since the departure of German Lothar Matthaeus last month. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)