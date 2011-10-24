(Adds quotes, details)
SOFIA Oct 24 Luboslav Penev is set to be
appointed Bulgaria coach after leaving champions Litex Lovech on
Monday.
"I'm no longer coach of Litex," Penev told reporters after
Litex's 2-1 win over Ludogorets. "I'll negotiate with Bulgarian
Football Union's president Borislav Mihaylov later this week."
Bulgaria have been looking for a new coach since the
departure of German Lothar Matthaeus last month.
Matthaeus, who became the first foreigner to coach Bulgaria
since 1966 just over a year ago, achieved little success with
the team during the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.
Bulgaria failed to score in any of their four home games and
finished bottom of Group G with five points from eight matches,
their worst ever performance in major tournament qualifying.
Litex immediately announced Atanas Dzhambazki as Penev's
successor.
"Everything is clear," said Litex owner Grisha Ganchev.
"Dzhambazki is our new coach and Lubo Penev is the new national
team's coach."
Dzhambazki previously coached four clubs in the Bulgarian
top flight including Slavia Sofia, Montana and Botev Vratsa.
"We hope that Dzhambazki will lead our team to third
consecutive title," said Litex president Trifon Popov.
Former CSKA Sofia coach Penev, considered one of the best
coaches in the Balkan country, led Litex to the league title
last season.
The 45-year-old former Bulgaria striker boasted a remarkable
scoring record in the Spanish league, netting more than 150
goals for Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Compostela and Celta Vigo.
Penev finished his spell at Litex in style by inflicting
surprise leaders Ludogorets's first defeat of the season.
