SOFIA Nov 2 Bulgaria appointed former international striker Luboslav Penev as national coach on Wednesday, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said.

"He (Penev) knows the players very well and I think he is the best choice from among the coaches we could have picked," BFU president Borislav Mihaylov told a news conference.

Penev, 45, succeeds German Lothar Matthaeus, whose contract has not been renewed following Bulgaria's dismal Euro 2012 qualifying campaign. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)