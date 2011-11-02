(Adds details, quotes)
By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA Nov 2 Bulgaria appointed former
international striker Luboslav Penev as national coach on
Wednesday, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said.
"He (Penev) knows the players very well and I think he is
the best choice from among the coaches we could have picked,"
BFU president Borislav Mihaylov told a news conference.
Penev, 45, led Litex Lovech to the Bulgarian league title
last season but left them last week. He succeeds German Lothar
Matthaeus, whose contract was not renewed following Bulgaria's
dismal Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.
"I'm honored to lead the national team," said Penev, who
will be in charge for the duration of the 2014 World Cup
qualifiers and his contract could be extended for two more
years.
"This is a step forward in my coaching career," added Penev,
who will make his debut in the friendly game against Hungary on
Feb. 29. "I believe we have good players and we can achieve
something significant."
Penev, capped 62 times by the Balkan country, will have the
tough task of piloting Bulgaria through a World Cup qualifying
group that contains Italy, Denmark, Czech Republic, Armenia and
Malta.
Matthaeus became the first foreigner to coach Bulgaria since
1966 when he replaced Stanimir Stoilov in September 2010 but
achieved little success and was criticised for not understanding
the mentality of Bulgarian soccer.
Bulgaria finished bottom of Euro 2012 qualifying Group G
with only five points from eight matches. They also failed to
score in their four home games -- their worst ever performance
in major tournament qualifying.
Former CSKA Sofia coach Penev was once described by former
England coach Terry Venables as "one of the top three forwards
in the world", boasting a remarkable scoring record in Spain
where he netted more than 150 goals for Valencia, Atletico
Madrid, Compostela and Celta Vigo.
He is remembered in Spain for his poacher's instinct in the
penalty box and for guiding Atletico to a domestic double in
1996 with the Bulgarian scoring 32 goals in 44 games that
season.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)