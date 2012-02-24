SOFIA Feb 24 New Bulgaria coach Luboslav
Penev is a big fan of "total football" and wants more movement
and aggression from his players on the pitch.
The 45-year-old, who succeeded German Lothar Matthaeus
following Bulgaria's dismal Euro 2012 qualifying campaign, has
his first game in charge on Wednesday in a friendly
international against Hungary.
"I will require players to possess the ball much longer and
I want to see us controlling our matches," the former Bulgaria
striker told a news conference on Friday.
"The players should do much more running, they should fight
for every single ball and for every inch of the ground and put
pressure on the opponent. Every player on the field should be
part of a fluid team movement.
"Everyone will attack and everyone will defend. That's my
understanding of football - a total football," he said.
The term "total football" was first coined in the early
1970s to describe the way the Netherlands side of the time
defended and attacked as an entire team. Each player, with the
exception of the keeper was able to switch roles at any time.
Penev was once described by former England coach Terry
Venables as "one of the top three forwards in the world",
boasting a remarkable scoring record in Spain where he netted
more than 140 goals for Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Compostela
and Celta Vigo.
The former CSKA Sofia coach is remembered in Spain for his
poacher's instinct in the penalty box and for guiding Atletico
to a domestic double in 1996 during which he scored 32 goals in
44 games that season.
"We have to be a great collective strength and I want to see
us having our own distinctive style of play," said Penev, who
guided Litex Lovech to the Bulgarian league title last season.
"I'll do my very best and I'm sure the results will come. No
one should expect immediate results but we'll succeed and I have
no doubt about this.
"Of course, I need time to convince the team that my ideas
of football are the right ideas but still we should start in the
best possible way.
"We're going to Hungary for a positive result and it means
we'll be searching only for a win."
Penev, capped 62 times by the Balkan country, will have the
task of piloting the team through a 2014 World Cup qualifying
group that contains Italy, Denmark, Czech Republic, Armenia and
Malta.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)