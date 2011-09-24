SOFIA, Sept 24 Bulgaria's interim coach Mihail Madanski has omitted winger Martin Petrov from his squad for next month's Euro 2012 qualifier against Wales and friendly game away to Ukraine, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Saturday.

The Bulgaria under-21 team coach, who replaced Lothar Matthaeus earlier this week and will be in charge until a permanent replacement is found, has opted for a complete overhaul of the national side.

Bolton Wanderers winger Petrov, 32, scorer of 19 goals in 89 internationals since his Bulgaria debut in 1999, is one of the most experienced players in the team.

Earlier this month, BFU vice-president Yordan Lechkov said Petrov and captain Stilian Petrov, who is also 32, should end their international careers, adding they had "nothing more to give."

Lechkov was subsequently handed a suspended three-year prison sentence for alleged abuse of authority as mayor of the southern town of Sliven.

Aston Villa midfielder Petrov, however, did get a call-up, while Madanski also included Sporting Lisbon striker Valeri Bojinov and PSV Eindhoven defender Stanislav Manolev, who had clashed with Matthaeus, in the team.

"I'm extremely happy with the chance to play for Bulgaria again," Bojinov, who returned to the squad after one-year absence, told local media.

"I've already talked to Madanski and I was impressed."

Bulgaria visit Ukraine on Oct. 7 and host Wales in their final Euro 2012 Group G qualifier four days later with the Balkan team out for the running for the finals. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alastair HimmerOne)