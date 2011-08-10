Soccer-Scottish Premiership fixture
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Scottish PremiershipRegular match on Friday Saturday, February 11 (GMT) Dundee v Kilmarnock (1500)
SOFIA Aug 10 Bulgarians Stilian and Martin Petrov have ruled out the possibility of retiring from international football, denying media reports they will quit the national team after the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.
"We have no intention of terminating our participation in the national team," the two Petrovs, who are unrelated, said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
"We've always played with pride for Bulgaria and we've tried to defend the country's honour."
The experienced pair, who play for Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers, were left out of Bulgaria's squad for the friendly in Belarus on Wednesday as coach Lothar Matthaeus wanted to try out new players before the qualifier against England on Sept. 2.
"I explained to them it'll be better for them not playing in Belarus because the Premiership starts this week," Matthaeus told reporters before flying to Minsk. "Also, I would like to see some new faces in action." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, February 11 (GMT) Arsenal v Hull City (1230) Manchester United v Watford (1500) Middlesbrough v Everton (1500) Stoke City v Crystal Palace (1500) Sunderland v Southampton (1500) West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Sunday, February 12 (GMT) Burnley
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 11 (GMT) Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1215) Ayr United(II) v Clyde(IV) (1500) Dunfermline Athletic(II) v Hamilton Academical (1500) East Fife(III) v St. Mirren(II) (1500) Ross County v Aberdeen (1500) St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle