SOFIA Feb 15 A week ago, Michel Platini
was wading into Dinamo Bucharest players when a friendly against
CSKA Sofia degenerated into a mass brawl but the Romanians were
more impressed by his soccer skills and promptly signed the
striker from the Bulgarian side.
The 28-year-old Brazilian, named after the former France
captain and current UEFA president, has signed a three-year deal
with the Romanian league leaders yet only last Wednesday, he was
blamed for sparking the melee in the Turkish resort of Antalya.
The hot-tempered Platini reacted badly when he was fouled in
the second half of the match, retaliating by kicking offender
Laurentiu Rus and punching several other of his future team
mates before both players were sent off. (here)
Platini, who has played for 10 clubs in as many years,
travelled back to Romania with his new team but club officials
kept his presence a secret from the rest of the squad as a
precautionary measure.
"It's normal for him to be apprehensive about travelling
with the team - he was alone and there were 20 of us," Dinamo
striker Marius Niculae told local media.
"It's something between us and we'll settle this in the
dressing room."
Dinamo are chasing their first league title since 2007 and
top the standings on 40 points after 18 games, a point clear of
CFR Cluj. The Romanian league is set to resume from its annual
winter break on Feb. 25.
