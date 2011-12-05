SOFIA Dec 5 Bulgaria's soccer soap opera took a fresh twist on Monday when Prime Minister Boiko Borisov urged organisers to annul the country's player of the year poll after he spectacularly won.

Flamboyant Borisov, who sometimes plays as a forward for third division Vitosha Bistritsa, triumphed in the fans' poll after collecting 44 percent of the votes with Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov coming second with 24 percent.

"It's a protest vote," Borisov, 52, said in a statement. "This vote is not a signal that Borisov is the best player but that the Bulgarian football needs reforms and a new policy.

"I suggest the organisers should annul the vote or they should hand the award to the best young player."

Bulgaria's national team and domestic clubs were heavily criticised by local media and fans after a poor year in European competition.

Bulgaria finished bottom of their Euro 2012 qualifying group with five points from eight games -- their worst performance in major tournament qualifying -- while no club managed to reach the Champions League or the Europa League groups.

Many Bulgarian soccer fans boycotted the poll with just over 8,000 taking part and Vasil Lukaev, from amateur team Shipka Dragor, coming third. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)