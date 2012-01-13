SOFIA Jan 13 A banned Bulgarian referee
took charge of this week's friendly between Werder Bremen and AZ
Alkmaar under a false identity, state television BNT reported on
Friday.
BNT said Luchezar Yonov used the name of fellow countryman
and eligible referee Raicho Raichev for Wednesday's game played
in the Turkish resort of Belek.
"This story convinces us the decision we took last year was
right," Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) refereeing commission
chairman Kostadin Kostadinov told state television.
Yonov and his assistants Petar Tarulov and Emil Mitev were
among the referees who were suspended in 2011 for officiating at
international matches in South America without informing the
BFU.
"I'll take all necessary measures to clear my name," Raichev
told the Bulgarian football referees association's website
(www.bgreferee.org). "What they did is so sneaky."
Bundesliga club Werder came back from a goal down to beat
their Dutch opponents 2-1.
"I read some reports and they said there was 10 minutes of
added time, a controversial penalty and a free kick in the ninth
minute of added time," said Kostadinov.
The referees association has urged the BFU to inform
European soccer's governing body UEFA about the incident.
