Aug 10 Bulgarian referee Stanislav Todorov has
been dropped from this weekend's round of matches after his
blunder cost Lokomotiv Plovdiv victory in their league opener at
Ludogorets on Saturday.
UEFA referee Todorov, 34, a regular for European fixtures,
wrongly gave offside when Lokomotiv captain Zdravko Lazarov
headed into net midway through the second half.
Lazarov's team mate Basile de Carvalho was in an offside
position but not interfering with play.
"The referee made a mistake that influenced the final
score," Bulgarian Football Union refereeing commission chief
Kostadin Kostadinov told reporters. "There's a rule in the
refereeing that the official should wait and see.
"If that was the case, it should've been a goal for
Lokomotiv," he added.
Lokomotiv coach Dragan Kanatlaroski was furious Todorov had
denied his team the win.
"It was a wrong decision," said Kanatlaroski. "It's normal
to be angry as it was a 'clear' goal and we should've won the
three points."
Bulgarian refereeing has come in for criticism in recent
years, with the BFU banning top officials Nikolay Yordanov and
Angel Angelov last season.
