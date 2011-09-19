Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Sept 19 Bulgarian championship result and standings on Monday. Botev Vratsa 0 Minyor Pernik 0
Played on Sunday Cherno More Varna 0 Ludogorets 1 Slavia Sofia 2 Lokomotiv Sofia 1
Played on Saturday Beroe Stara Zagora 0 CSKA Sofia 1 FK Montana 2 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Levski Sofia 3 Litex Lovech 2 Svetkavitsa 0 Chernomorets Burgas 3
Played on Friday Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 1 Kaliakra 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Sofia 6 6 0 0 14 2 18 ------------------------- 2 Ludogorets 6 5 1 0 14 1 16 3 Chernomorets Burgas 6 5 0 1 12 2 15 ------------------------- 4 Levski Sofia 6 5 0 1 10 5 15 ------------------------- 5 Litex Lovech 6 4 1 1 14 5 13 6 Cherno More Varna 6 4 0 2 8 3 12 7 Minyor Pernik 6 2 2 2 5 4 8 8 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 6 2 2 2 6 8 8 9 Slavia Sofia 6 2 1 3 6 13 7 10 FK Montana 6 2 1 3 8 13 7 11 Lokomotiv Sofia 6 2 1 3 12 9 7 12 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 6 1 2 3 4 12 5 13 Botev Vratsa 6 1 1 4 5 11 4 ------------------------- 14 Kaliakra 6 1 0 5 5 9 3 ------------------------- 15 Beroe Stara Zagora 6 0 0 6 4 13 0 16 Svetkavitsa 6 0 0 6 1 18 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (