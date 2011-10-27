Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Oct 27 Bulgarian championship results and standings on Thursday. Chernomorets Burgas 1 Minyor Pernik 0 Kaliakra 0 Botev Vratsa 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Cherno More Varna 0 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 1 Svetkavitsa 0
Played on Wednesday Beroe Stara Zagora 1 Slavia Sofia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Sofia 10 8 1 1 22 5 25 ------------------------- 2 Ludogorets 10 8 1 1 22 5 25 3 Chernomorets Burgas 11 8 1 2 19 5 25 ------------------------- 4 Levski Sofia 10 7 0 3 18 11 21 ------------------------- 5 Litex Lovech 10 6 3 1 21 9 21 6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 11 6 2 3 16 13 20 7 Slavia Sofia 11 6 1 4 17 17 19 8 Cherno More Varna 11 5 2 4 13 6 17 9 Minyor Pernik 11 3 3 5 12 14 12 10 FK Montana 10 3 3 4 10 16 12 11 Lokomotiv Sofia 10 3 2 5 14 15 11 12 Beroe Stara Zagora 11 3 1 7 11 18 10 13 Botev Vratsa 11 2 3 6 7 15 9 ------------------------- 14 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 11 2 2 7 6 21 8 ------------------------- 15 Kaliakra 11 1 2 8 8 21 5 16 Svetkavitsa 11 0 1 10 3 28 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
Playing on Friday (GMT) CSKA Sofia v Levski Sofia (1445)
Playing on Monday Ludogorets v FK Montana (1230) Lokomotiv Sofia v Litex Lovech (1600) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5