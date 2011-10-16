Oct 16 Results and standings from the
Bulgarian
championship on Sunday
Chernomorets Burgas 2 Levski Sofia 0
Lokomotiv Sofia 0 Botev Vratsa 1
Played on Saturday
CSKA Sofia 1 Slavia Sofia 2
Litex Lovech 0 FK Montana 0
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Svetkavitsa 0
Ludogorets 4 Minyor Pernik 1
Played on Friday
Beroe Stara Zagora 1 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 9 8 1 0 21 3 25
-------------------------
2 CSKA Sofia 9 8 0 1 22 5 24
3 Chernomorets Burgas 9 7 0 2 18 5 21
-------------------------
4 Levski Sofia 9 6 0 3 15 9 18
-------------------------
5 Litex Lovech 9 5 3 1 19 8 18
6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 9 5 2 2 15 10 17
7 Slavia Sofia 9 5 1 3 14 16 16
8 Cherno More Varna 8 4 1 3 8 5 13
9 Minyor Pernik 9 3 3 3 11 11 12
10 FK Montana 9 2 3 4 9 16 9
11 Lokomotiv Sofia 9 2 2 5 12 14 8
12 Botev Vratsa 9 2 1 6 7 15 7
13 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 9 1 2 6 5 20 5
-------------------------
14 Kaliakra 8 1 1 6 6 13 4
-------------------------
15 Beroe Stara Zagora 9 1 1 7 7 17 4
16 Svetkavitsa 9 0 1 8 2 24 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 17
Kaliakra v Cherno More Varna (1500)