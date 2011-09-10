Sept 10 Bulgarian championship results
and standings on Saturday.
Botev Vratsa 2 FK Montana 4
Chernomorets Burgas 4 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 0
Kaliakra 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 1
Litex Lovech 1 Cherno More Varna 0
Played on Friday
Lokomotiv Sofia 4 Svetkavitsa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Litex Lovech 5 4 1 0 12 2 13
-------------------------
2 CSKA Sofia 4 4 0 0 10 2 12
3 Cherno More Varna 5 4 0 1 8 2 12
-------------------------
4 Chernomorets Burgas 5 4 0 1 9 2 12
-------------------------
5 Ludogorets 4 3 1 0 7 1 10
6 Levski Sofia 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
8 Minyor Pernik 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
9 Lokomotiv Sofia 5 2 1 2 11 7 7
10 FK Montana 5 2 0 3 6 11 6
11 Slavia Sofia 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
12 Kaliakra 5 1 0 4 5 8 3
13 Botev Vratsa 5 1 0 4 5 11 3
-------------------------
14 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 5 0 2 3 3 12 2
-------------------------
15 Beroe Stara Zagora 5 0 0 5 4 12 0
16 Svetkavitsa 5 0 0 5 1 15 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Minyor Pernik v Levski Sofia (1400)
Ludogorets v Slavia Sofia (1600)
CSKA Sofia v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1700)
