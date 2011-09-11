Sept 11 Bulgarian championship results
and standings on Sunday.
Ludogorets 6 Slavia Sofia 0
Minyor Pernik 0 Levski Sofia 1
Played on Saturday
Botev Vratsa 2 FK Montana 4
Chernomorets Burgas 4 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 0
Kaliakra 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 1
Litex Lovech 1 Cherno More Varna 0
Played on Friday
Lokomotiv Sofia 4 Svetkavitsa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 5 4 1 0 13 1 13
-------------------------
2 Litex Lovech 5 4 1 0 12 2 13
3 Cherno More Varna 5 4 0 1 8 2 12
-------------------------
4 CSKA Sofia 4 4 0 0 10 2 12
-------------------------
5 Chernomorets Burgas 5 4 0 1 9 2 12
6 Levski Sofia 5 4 0 1 7 3 12
7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
8 Minyor Pernik 5 2 1 2 5 4 7
9 Lokomotiv Sofia 5 2 1 2 11 7 7
10 FK Montana 5 2 0 3 6 11 6
11 Slavia Sofia 5 1 1 3 4 12 4
12 Kaliakra 5 1 0 4 5 8 3
13 Botev Vratsa 5 1 0 4 5 11 3
-------------------------
14 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 5 0 2 3 3 12 2
-------------------------
15 Beroe Stara Zagora 5 0 0 5 4 12 0
16 Svetkavitsa 5 0 0 5 1 15 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
CSKA Sofia v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1700)
