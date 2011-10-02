Oct 2 Bulgarian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Levski Sofia 4 Lokomotiv Sofia 0
Svetkavitsa 0 CSKA Sofia 3
Played on Saturday
Cherno More Varna 0 Chernomorets Burgas 2
FK Montana 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 0
Minyor Pernik 2 Litex Lovech 2
Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3
Played on Friday
Botev Vratsa 0 Ludogorets 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 CSKA Sofia 8 8 0 0 21 3 24
-------------------------
2 Ludogorets 8 7 1 0 17 2 22
3 Chernomorets Burgas 8 6 0 2 16 5 18
-------------------------
4 Levski Sofia 8 6 0 2 15 7 18
-------------------------
5 Litex Lovech 8 5 2 1 19 8 17
6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 8 4 2 2 13 10 14
7 Cherno More Varna 8 4 1 3 8 5 13
8 Minyor Pernik 8 3 3 2 10 7 12
9 Slavia Sofia 7 3 1 3 9 15 10
10 Lokomotiv Sofia 8 2 2 4 12 13 8
11 FK Montana 8 2 2 4 9 16 8
12 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 8 1 2 5 5 19 5
13 Kaliakra 7 1 1 5 6 10 4
-------------------------
14 Botev Vratsa 8 1 1 6 6 15 4
-------------------------
15 Beroe Stara Zagora 8 0 1 7 6 17 1
16 Svetkavitsa 8 0 1 7 2 22 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Slavia Sofia v Kaliakra (1300)
