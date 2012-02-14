SOFIA Feb 14 Dimitar Berbatov, Stilian
Petrov and Martin Petrov were all omitted on Tuesday from
Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev's first squad to visit Hungary for
a friendly on Feb. 29.
Last year, Bulgarian Football Union vice-president Yordan
Lechkov said the Petrovs should end their international careers
but the Premier League duo ruled out retirement in a joint
statement.
Aston Villa midfielder Stilian Petrov, 32, is Bulgaria's
most-capped player with 105 appearances while Bolton Wanderers
winger Martin Petrov, 33, has scored 19 goals in 89 games.
Manchester United striker Berbatov, Bulgaria's all-time
leading scorer with 48 goals, was left out again having quit in
2010 despite saying last week he would be open to an approach
from Penev for the game in Gyor.
Penev included five players from surprise Bulgarian league
leaders Ludogorets and Lecce striker Valeri Bojinov, who was
largely ignored by previous coach Lothar Matthaeus.
Bulgaria - who also play friendlies with Netherlands and
Ukraine this year - have been drawn in a tough 2014 World Cup
qualifying group with Italy, Denmark, Czech Republic, Armenia
and Malta.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Nikolay Mihaylov (Twente Enschede), Stoyan
Kolev (Chernomorets Burgas)
Defenders: Ivan Bandalovski (CSKA Sofia), Stanislav Manolev
(PSV Eindhoven), Yordan Minev (Ludogorets), Nikolay Bodurov
(Litex Lovech), Valentin Iliev (Steaua Bucharest), Ivan Ivanov
(Partizan Belgrade), Petar Zanev (Litex Lovech), Veselin Minev
(Antalyaspor)
Midfielders: Svetoslav Dyakov (Ludogorets), Vladimir Gadzhev
(Levski Sofia), Boris Galchev (CSKA Sofia), Georgi Milanov
(Litex Lovech), Hristo Zlatinski (Lokomotiv Plovdiv), Georgi
Sarmov (Kasimpasa)
Forwards: Alexander Tonev (Lech Poznan), Mihail Alexandrov
(Ludogorets), Emil Gargorov (Ludogorets), Valeri Bojinov
(Lecce), Ivelin Popov (Gaziantepspor), Ivan Stoyanov
(Ludogorets)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)