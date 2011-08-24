Aug 24 Slavia Sofia midfielder Bozhidar Vasev
was stabbed in the back by unknown attackers in downtown Sofia
on Tuesday night, police said.
"I'm shocked," Vasev, who is a Bulgarian under-19
international, told reporters on Wednesday. "We were walking and
eight boys stood in our way.
"One of them hit me and I reacted to keep my dignity but at
that time another lad stabbed me in the back," added Vasev, who
was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His
condition is said to be stable.
Vasev, widely considered as one of the most talented young
players in Bulgaria, has played several matches for Slavia's
first team.
Earlier this month, two Cherno More Varna fans were stabbed
and three more seriously injured in clashes following the club's
3-1 win over Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian league.
(Reporting By Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Dave Thompson)