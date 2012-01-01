SOFIA Jan 1 Hristo Stoichkov is poised to
replace Atanas Dzhambazki as coach of Bulgarian champions Litex
Lovech, state news agency (BTA) reported on Sunday.
BTA said Stoichkov, who has never coached a club in his
native country, had agreed a deal with Litex and was expected to
arrive in Lovech on Friday.
The club, however, have refused to comment on possible
changes.
Stoichkov, who turns 46 next month, was a key member of
Barcelona's 'Dream Team' that won the Spanish title four times
in succession in the early 1990s under Dutch coach Johan Cruyff.
The striker also helped Barca win their first European Cup
in 1992.
Stoichkov's goals led Bulgaria to the semi-finals of the
1994 World Cup and he is recognised as one of the country's
greatest sportsmen.
Litex, who have won the league for the past two seasons,
named Dzhambazki as coach in October after Luboslav Penev left
to take over the national team.
Dzhambazki's side have managed one win and one draw in four
matches and are seventh in the table at the mid-season break, 11
points behind surprise leaders Ludogorets.
'The Dagger', as Stoichkov is known in Bulgaria, has been
unable to match his playing achievements during his time as a
coach.
A three-year spell in charge of Bulgaria ended in failure to
reach the 2006 World Cup finals and he then left Spanish club
Celta Vigo within a few months of taking the job.
In 2009 he joined South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and
led them to second place in the league but resigned at the end
of the season after failing to win a contract extension.
Stoichkov, who in 1994 became the only Bulgarian to be named
European Footballer of the Year, has recently worked as an
adviser for top-flight Russian club Rostov.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)