SOFIA Jan 5 Bulgarian soccer great Hristo
Stoichkov was appointed coach of national champions Litex Lovech
on Thursday.
The 45-year-old, who had been strongly linked to the post in
recent weeks, becomes ambitious Litex owner Grisha Ganchev's
11th coach since June 2004.
Stoichkov, who has never coached a club in his native
country, replaces Atanas Dzhambazki, who parted company with the
Lovech-based side on Tuesday after limited success during his
71-day tenure.
"Our goal is to win the Bulgarian Cup and to play in Europe
(next season)," the former Barcelona player and European Cup
winner told a news conference. "And no doubt, we'll be searching
for the win in every single match."
Four-times Bulgarian champions Litex are seventh in the
standings at the mid-season break, 11 points behind surprise
leaders Ludogorets.
