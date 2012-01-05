SOFIA Jan 5 Bulgarian soccer great Hristo Stoichkov was appointed coach of national champions Litex Lovech on Thursday.

The 45-year-old, who had been strongly linked to the post in recent weeks, becomes ambitious Litex owner Grisha Ganchev's 11th coach since June 2004.

Stoichkov, who has never coached a club in his native country, replaces Atanas Dzhambazki, who parted company with the Lovech-based side on Tuesday after limited success during his 71-day tenure.

"Our goal is to win the Bulgarian Cup and to play in Europe (next season)," the former Barcelona player and European Cup winner told a news conference. "And no doubt, we'll be searching for the win in every single match."

Four-times Bulgarian champions Litex are seventh in the standings at the mid-season break, 11 points behind surprise leaders Ludogorets.

