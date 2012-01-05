(Adds quotes, details)
By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA Jan 5 Bulgarian soccer great Hristo
Stoichkov was appointed coach of national champions Litex Lovech
on Thursday.
The 45-year-old former European Footballer of the Year, who
had been strongly linked to the post in recent weeks, becomes
ambitious Litex owner Grisha Ganchev's 11th coach since June
2004.
Ganchev said the contract had no specified duration and
Stoichkov could stay "as long as he wishes".
"This man has brought me such joy that I can't compare it
with anything in the world," said Ganchev. "I've always dreamed
Stoichkov would be coach of our team and I hope he'll help our
young players get close to his class."
Stoichkov, who has never coached a club in his native
country, replaces Atanas Dzhambazki, who parted company with the
Lovech-based side on Tuesday after limited success during his
71-day tenure.
"Our goal is to win the Bulgarian Cup and to play in Europe
(next season)," the former Barcelona player and European Cup
winner told a news conference. "And no doubt, we'll be searching
for the win in every single match."
Stoichkov aimed to revive wealthy Litex's title hopes. They
are seventh in the championship standings at the mid-season
break, 11 points behind surprise leaders Ludogorets.
NOTHING TO PROVE
Stoichkov, who turns 46 next month, was a key member of
Barcelona's "Dream Team" that won the Spanish title four times
in succession in the early 1990s under Dutch coach Johan Cruyff.
The striker also helped Barca win their first European Cup
in 1992.
Stoichkov won the hearts of Bulgarians for being
instrumental in leading their national team to the semi-finals
at the 1994 World Cup in the United States - the Balkan
country's biggest achievement in its soccer history.
"The Dagger", as Stoichkov is known in Bulgaria, has so far
been unable to match his playing achievements as a coach.
A three-year spell in charge of Bulgaria ended in failure to
reach the 2006 World Cup finals and he then left Spanish club
Celta Vigo within a few months of taking the job.
In 2009 he joined South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and
led them to second place in the league but resigned at the end
of the season after failing to win a contract extension.
The coach, well known in his playing days for his aggressive
manner on the field and frequent arguments with referees and
other players, was determined to do things his way at Litex.
"I have nothing to prove to anyone but God," he said. "You
know that Litex are a great team and we'll be as strong as you
know us."
Stoichkov, who in 1994 became the only Bulgarian to be named
European Footballer of the Year, has recently worked as an
adviser for top-flight Russian club Rostov.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)