SOFIA, March 3 Marcelo Nicasio's hat-trick gave
Litex Lovech's new coach Hristo Stoichkov a winning start to his
tenure in a 3-0 victory over Vidima-Rakovski on Saturday as the
Bulgarian league resumed after the winter break.
"The team won the three points, not Hristo Stoichkov," the
former European Footballer of the Year, who replaced Atanas
Dzhambazki earlier this year to coach a club in his native
country for the first time, told reporters.
"I'm extremely pleased with my players' discipline," added
Stoichkov, who had a reputation as a player for his aggressive
manner on the pitch, often arguing with referees and opponents.
Brazilian striker Nicasio, who also made his debut for the
Oranges fired champions Litex ahead with a superb scissor-kick
after seven minutes.
The 29-year-old doubled their lead with another splendid
volley midway through the first half and then made it 3-0 after
a fine solo run four minutes from time.
"He's a wonderful player, who lives with the thought of
scoring goals," said Stoichkov, who has so far been unable to
match his playing achievements as a coach.
Surprise leaders Ludogorets continued their impressive run
with a 3-0 win over Beroe Stara Zagora with Ivan Stoyanov
scoring twice after the break and fellow Bulgaria international
Emil Gargorov adding a late third.
Newcomers Ludogorets, based in the town of Razgrad which has
a population below 35,000, are top on 39 points from 16 matches
while CSKA Sofia, who visit Chernomorets Burgas on Sunday, are
second with 36. Litex are sixth on 28 points from 15 games.
