LONDON Oct 5 The Bulgarian Football Union will face a UEFA disciplinary hearing this month after racist chanting was directed at England winger Ashley Young during a Euro 2012 qualifier in Sofia.

"The Bulgarian Football Union is to face charges of discriminatory behaviour relating to chanting by their supporters," a UEFA statement said on Wednesday.

Bulgaria supporters also threw flares towards the pitch and their then coach, German Lothar Matthaeus, apologised for the home fans' behaviour afterwards.

England won the Sept. 2 Group G match 3-0.

The case against Bulgaria will be heard by the UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body on Oct. 13. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)