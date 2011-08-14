SOFIA Aug 14 Two Cherno More Varna fans were
stabbed and three more seriously injured in clashes following
the club's 3-1 win over Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian league on
Saturday.
On Sunday, police said the five supporters were taken to
hospital and two of them -- one stabbed in the stomach and the
other stabbed in the back -- will remain under medical
supervision.
Eyewitnesses said a dozen hooded men, believed to be Levski
fans, invaded a bar near the Cherno More stadium and began to
beat celebrating fans using wrenches and knives.
A girl, who was injured in the scuffle, was discharged from
hospital with four stitches to her head.
It was early pace-setters Cherno More's first league win
over the 26-times Bulgarian champions Levski in 33 years.
Levski matches have often been marred by violence and they
have been fined by European governing body UEFA and the
Bulgarian Football Union on numerous occasions in recent years.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)