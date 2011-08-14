SOFIA Aug 14 Two Cherno More Varna fans were stabbed and three more seriously injured in clashes following the club's 3-1 win over Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian league on Saturday.

On Sunday, police said the five supporters were taken to hospital and two of them -- one stabbed in the stomach and the other stabbed in the back -- will remain under medical supervision.

Eyewitnesses said a dozen hooded men, believed to be Levski fans, invaded a bar near the Cherno More stadium and began to beat celebrating fans using wrenches and knives.

A girl, who was injured in the scuffle, was discharged from hospital with four stitches to her head.

It was early pace-setters Cherno More's first league win over the 26-times Bulgarian champions Levski in 33 years.

Levski matches have often been marred by violence and they have been fined by European governing body UEFA and the Bulgarian Football Union on numerous occasions in recent years. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)