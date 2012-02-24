LONDON Feb 24 The European Club
Association, which comprises Europe's top 200 clubs, said on
Friday it was boycotting talks with world soccer's governing
body FIFA over its reluctance to make changes to the
international match calendar.
The move represents yet another fissure in their already
fragile working relationship with the ECA turning down an
invitation from FIFA to attend a major review of the calendar in
Zurich on March 5.
ECA spokesman Marc Schmigdall said the ECA and Europe's
governing body UEFA were co-operating well over future changes
to the calendar but said that ECA chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
and general secretary Michele Centenaro declined FIFA's
invitation to talks.
"We have had discussions with UEFA and are close to finding
a final agreement with them, but talks with FIFA have been
disappointing and we have decided not to attend FIFA meetings
until further notice," he said.
At the core of the dispute is the ECA's wish to have the
number of internationals each season slashed from around 12
dates to six and for no in June and August.
Rummenigge, and many others have described those dates as
"nonsensical" in the past and managers and coaches throughout
Europe continually complain about the August fixture in
particular, with friendlies often scheduled before clubs have
even played their opening league match.
FIFA is reluctant to cut the number of games which provide a
source of revenue while another disputed topic is that the ECA
wants FIFA to take out insurance and pay for the salaries of
players injured while playing for their countries.
The ECA will present their own calendar proposals at their
general assembly in Warsaw next week which the chief executives
and presidents of all the ECA's member clubs from 53 nations are
likely to attend.
