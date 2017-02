WARSAW Feb 28 Europe's major clubs and European soccer body UEFA have agreed to drop from the international calendar the unpopular August date for international friendlies, European Clubs Association chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Tuesday.

Rummenigge, in an address to the ECA's general assembly in Warsaw, said an agreement had been reached with UEFA over the removal of the date, although FIFA have yet to sanction it.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Alan Baldwin)