SINGAPORE, June 6 June 6 Niko
Kranjcar is set to leave Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur
and join Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kiev after Euro 2012, the
Croatia midfielder has said.
"The two clubs have reached an agreement, there are just a
few minor details to be sorted out and I am still to define my
personal terms," Kranjcar told Zagreb daily Sportske Novosti on
Wednesday.
"I will let my agent handle it as I am now completely
focused on playing for the national team in Euro 2012," he said.
The talented 27-year-old attacking midfielder has largely
struggled at Tottenham since he joined them in 2009 from
Portsmouth, amid stiff competition in the North London team.
Although one of Croatia's most experienced players in Euro
2012, he faces a battle with Ivan Perisic and Ivan Rakitic to
break into the first eleven in the June 8-July 1 tournament in
Poland and Ukraine.
Croatia, who have been drawn in Group C alongside holders
Spain, Italy and Ireland, open their campaign against the Irish
in Poznan on Sunday.
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ossian
Shine)