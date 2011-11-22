Nov 22 Players in Croatia are often paid
late and are sometimes kicked out of their apartments because
their clubs fail to pay the rent, the international players'
union FIFPro said Tuesday.
FIFPro called on European soccer's governing body UEFA to
intervene, saying the Croatia federation had failed to act.
The international union's comments came after the players of
FC Karlovac boycotted their match against FC Rijeka at the
weekend because they said they had not been paid for seven
months.
The players have been warned that their club will be
relegated to the bottom tier of Croatian football if they fail
to play their next match.
"FIFPro fully supports not only the players from FC
Karlovac, but all players in Croatia," said the Dutch-based
organisation in a statement.
"Only six out of the 16 clubs in the Croatian First League
fulfil their contractual obligations towards the players.
"The footballers from FC Varazdin have not been paid for 13
months. The players from FC Sibenik have not been paid for 11
months.
"As a consequence, many players in Croatia have financial
problems, as they do have to pay their taxes.
"Players are evicted from their apartments as clubs have
stopped paying rents. Some players even find it difficult to buy
their food."
It added: "The licensing system of the Croatia federation
(CFF) does not function. FIFPro calls on UEFA to intervene, as
the CFF refuses to act.
"The aforementioned clubs have all obtained a license, but
the CFF does not force clubs to fulfil their obligations. There
is also a lack of an independent and impartial arbitration
court.
Dario Simic, president of the Croatian players' association
HUNS, added: 'Clubs generally sign contracts which they know
from the start will not be fulfilled'.
"It is time to force the Croatian federation to have better
control of its clubs' finances, and to take care of the players
in the game."
