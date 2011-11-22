Nov 22 Players in Croatia are often paid late and are sometimes kicked out of their apartments because their clubs fail to pay the rent, the international players' union FIFPro said Tuesday.

FIFPro called on European soccer's governing body UEFA to intervene, saying the Croatia federation had failed to act.

The international union's comments came after the players of FC Karlovac boycotted their match against FC Rijeka at the weekend because they said they had not been paid for seven months.

The players have been warned that their club will be relegated to the bottom tier of Croatian football if they fail to play their next match.

"FIFPro fully supports not only the players from FC Karlovac, but all players in Croatia," said the Dutch-based organisation in a statement.

"Only six out of the 16 clubs in the Croatian First League fulfil their contractual obligations towards the players.

"The footballers from FC Varazdin have not been paid for 13 months. The players from FC Sibenik have not been paid for 11 months.

"As a consequence, many players in Croatia have financial problems, as they do have to pay their taxes.

"Players are evicted from their apartments as clubs have stopped paying rents. Some players even find it difficult to buy their food."

It added: "The licensing system of the Croatia federation (CFF) does not function. FIFPro calls on UEFA to intervene, as the CFF refuses to act.

"The aforementioned clubs have all obtained a license, but the CFF does not force clubs to fulfil their obligations. There is also a lack of an independent and impartial arbitration court.

Dario Simic, president of the Croatian players' association HUNS, added: 'Clubs generally sign contracts which they know from the start will not be fulfilled'.

"It is time to force the Croatian federation to have better control of its clubs' finances, and to take care of the players in the game."

(Writing by Brian Homewood: Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

