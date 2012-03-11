March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Croatian championship on Sunday.
Osijek 1 Cibalia 2
Saturday, March 10
Hajduk Split 0 NK Split 0
Karlovac 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Istra 1961 2
NK Lucko 0 Dinamo Zagreb 4
NK Varazdin 2 NK Zagreb 3
Zadar 2 Inter Zapresic 1
Friday, March 9
Sibenik 2 Rijeka 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 20 16 3 1 47 7 51
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 20 12 5 3 38 15 41
3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 20 10 5 5 25 18 35
-------------------------
4 NK Split 20 9 6 5 30 24 33
-------------------------
5 Cibalia 20 9 5 6 21 22 32
6 Rijeka 20 7 8 5 24 17 29
7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 20 8 5 7 23 18 29
8 Osijek 20 8 5 7 28 26 29
9 NK Zagreb 20 8 4 8 24 31 28
10 Zadar 20 7 4 9 20 31 25
11 Istra 1961 20 6 6 8 20 23 24
-------------------------
12 Inter Zapresic 20 7 3 10 19 25 24
13 Sibenik 20 5 6 9 21 22 21
14 NK Lucko 20 3 7 10 15 26 16
15 Karlovac * 20 4 4 12 15 38 15
16 NK Varazdin 20 2 2 16 14 41 8
-------------------------
* Karlovac were deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12-16: Relegation