Oct 16 Croatian championship result and
standings on Sunday.
Rijeka 2 NK Split 0
Played on Saturday
Hajduk Split 3 Osijek 1
Istra 1961 0 NK Zagreb 1
NK Lucko 2 Inter Zapresic 0
NK Varazdin 0 Karlovac 1
Sibenik 3 Cibalia 0
Played on Friday
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Zadar 2 Dinamo Zagreb 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 11 9 1 1 29 5 28
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 11 7 3 1 23 8 24
3 NK Split 11 6 3 2 18 13 21
-------------------------
4 NK Zagreb 11 6 1 4 12 14 19
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 11 5 3 3 15 13 18
6 Osijek 11 5 3 3 15 14 18
7 Inter Zapresic 11 5 2 4 11 10 17
8 Rijeka 11 4 4 3 13 10 16
9 Zadar 11 4 4 3 14 17 16
10 Cibalia 11 4 1 6 8 16 13
11 Lokomotiva Zagreb 11 3 3 5 12 10 12
-------------------------
12 Istra 1961 11 2 5 4 9 12 11
13 Karlovac 11 3 2 6 9 20 11
14 Sibenik 11 2 3 6 9 13 9
15 NK Lucko 11 2 3 6 8 12 9
16 NK Varazdin 11 0 1 10 4 22 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12-16: Relegation