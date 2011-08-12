REFILE-Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, Feb 8
Aug 12 Results and standings from the Croatian championship on Friday Dinamo Zagreb 5 Karlovac 0 Inter Zapresic 2 Sibenik 0 NK Zagreb 1 NK Lucko 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 4 4 0 0 11 0 12 ------------------------- 2 Osijek 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 4 Zadar 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 6 Hajduk Split 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 7 NK Zagreb 4 2 0 2 4 5 6 8 NK Split 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 9 Rijeka 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 10 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 11 Istra 1961 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 ------------------------- 12 Cibalia 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 13 Sibenik 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 14 Karlovac 4 1 0 3 3 12 3 15 NK Lucko 4 0 1 3 1 5 1 16 NK Varazdin 3 0 0 3 1 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Rijeka v NK Varazdin (1700) Cibalia v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1800) Zadar v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1800) Istra 1961 v Hajduk Split (1900) Sunday, August 14 NK Split v Osijek (1800)
Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Tuesday Paris St Germain 2 Edinson Cavani 70, Lucas Moura 90+2 Lille 1 Nicolas De Preville 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 42,885 - - - Caen 0 Girondins Bordeaux 4 Diego Rolan 11, Francois Kamano 22,63, Jaroslav Plasil 90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,542 - - - Montpellier HSC 1 Vitorino H
BARCELONA, Feb 7 Luis Suarez scored and was sent off as holders Barcelona reached a fourth successive King's Cup final after drawing 1-1 with a resilient Atletico Madrid in an action-packed semi-final second leg on Tuesday.