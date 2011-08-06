Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Aug 6 Results and standings from the Croatian championship on Saturday cibalia 0 Inter Zapresic 1 NK Lucko 0 Istra 1961 2 Osijek 4 NK Zagreb 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Dinamo Zagreb 2
pLAYED ON Friday Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Sibenik 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 3 3 0 0 6 0 9 ------------------------- 2 Osijek 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 4 Rijeka 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 5 Zadar 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 6 Inter Zapresic 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 8 Istra 1961 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 9 Hajduk Split 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 10 NK Zagreb 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 11 Cibalia 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 12 Karlovac 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 13 Sibenik 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 ------------------------- 14 NK Split 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 15 NK Lucko 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 16 NK Varazdin 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 7 Hajduk Split v Rijeka (1800) Karlovac v NK Split (1800) NK Varazdin v Zadar (1800)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (