Sept 18 Croatian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Karlovac 2 Osijek 0
Played on Saturday
Cibalia 0 Hajduk Split 2
Dinamo Zagreb 7 NK Varazdin 0
Istra 1961 1 Zadar 1
NK Split 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Played on Friday
Inter Zapresic 1 Rijeka 0
NK Zagreb 1 Sibenik 1
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 NK Lucko 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 8 7 1 0 24 1 22
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 8 5 2 1 15 5 17
3 Inter Zapresic 8 5 1 2 10 6 16
-------------------------
4 NK Split 8 4 3 1 13 9 15
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 8 4 2 2 13 9 14
6 Osijek 8 4 2 2 11 9 14
7 NK Zagreb 8 4 1 3 9 12 13
8 Rijeka 8 3 3 2 10 8 12
9 Lokomotiva Zagreb 8 3 2 3 11 7 11
10 Zadar 8 2 4 2 10 13 10
11 Istra 1961 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
-------------------------
12 Cibalia 8 2 1 5 6 13 7
13 Karlovac 8 2 1 5 7 18 7
14 Sibenik 8 1 3 4 4 9 6
15 NK Lucko 8 0 2 6 3 10 2
16 NK Varazdin 8 0 1 7 4 19 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12-16: Relegation
