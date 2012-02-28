PRAGUE Feb 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has been named Czech Player of the Year for a record-equalling fifth time, his country's football association said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who also won the award in 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2010, earned 627 points in the poll. VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Peter Jiracek came second on 340 and Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky was third with 312.

Cech, who was also voted Chelsea's Player of the Year in May, helped Czech Republic qualify for the European Championship finals for the fifth consecutive time.

The Chelsea player, capped 88 times by his country, tied the record set by keeper Ivo Viktor who picked up the award five times between 1968-76.

