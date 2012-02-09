Feb 9 Viktoria Plzen defender David
Bystron has been suspended for two years by UEFA after testing
positive for a banned substance following the Czech side's
Champions League win over BATE Borisov in November, the club
said on Thursday.
"UEFA's Control and Disciplinary Committee's verdict arrived
on Thursday morning," the club said on their website
( www.fcviktoria.cz ). "David Bystron has been banned
from all competitions, starting on Jan. 3."
Viktoria general manager Adolf Sadek said Bystron would not
appeal.
Viktoria, who made their maiden appearance in the Champions
League after winning the Czech league title for the first time,
did not name the substance but Czech media reported the banned
substance as methamphetamine.
Viktoria defeated BATE 1-0 in Minsk on Nov. 23 - a win that
helped the Czech side gain a spot in the Europa League after
finishing third behind Barcelona and AC Milan in their group.
Pavel Vrba's men will meet German club Schalke 04 in the
Europa League's round of 32 matches on Feb. 16 and 23.
Bystron, who scored a rare goal against AC Milan in
Viktoria's last game in the group to start a late rally that led
to a 2-2 draw, won the Czech title with Banik Ostrava in 2004
and the Bulgarian title with Levski Sofia in 2009.
(Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Justin
Palmer)