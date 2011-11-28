Nov 28 Czech championship result and standings
on Monday.
Slavia Prague 0 Banik Ostrava 0
Played on Sunday
Marila Pribram 2 Viktoria Plzen 1
Mlada Boleslav 3 Ceske Budejovice 1
Teplice 2 Bohemians 1905 0
Sigma Olomouc 0 Hradec Kralove 2
Viktoria Zizkov 0 Slovacko 1
Played on Saturday
Slovan Liberec 2 Jablonec 2
Played on Friday
Sparta Prague 0 FK Dukla Praha 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sparta Prague 15 12 1 2 29 10 37
-------------------------
2 Slovan Liberec 15 9 4 2 35 18 31
3 Mlada Boleslav 15 8 4 3 27 16 28
-------------------------
4 Jablonec 15 8 3 4 36 14 27
-------------------------
5 Viktoria Plzen 15 8 3 4 34 21 27
6 Teplice 15 7 3 5 16 16 24
7 Marila Pribram 15 8 0 7 26 27 24
8 FK Dukla Praha 15 5 5 5 18 17 20
9 Slovacko 15 6 2 7 15 18 20
10 Slavia Prague 15 5 5 5 14 17 20
11 Bohemians 1905 15 5 4 6 11 23 19
12 Hradec Kralove 15 4 4 7 10 18 16
13 Sigma Olomouc 15 3 6 6 15 20 15
14 Ceske Budejovice 15 2 4 9 14 30 10
-------------------------
15 Banik Ostrava 15 2 3 10 12 27 9
16 Viktoria Zizkov 15 2 1 12 9 29 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
