Aug 12 Results and standings from the Czech championship on Friday Viktoria Plzen 2 Teplice 0 Viktoria Zizkov 1 FK Dukla Praha 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hradec Kralove 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Sparta Prague 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 3 Bohemians 1905 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 ------------------------- 4 Marila Pribram 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 ------------------------- 5 Sigma Olomouc 2 1 1 0 3 0 4 6 Viktoria Plzen 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 7 FK Dukla Praha 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 8 Slovan Liberec 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 9 Mlada Boleslav 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 10 Viktoria Zizkov 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 11 Teplice 3 1 0 2 4 8 3 12 Jablonec 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 13 Slovacko 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 14 Slavia Prague 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 ------------------------- 15 Ceske Budejovice 2 0 0 2 4 8 0 16 Banik Ostrava 2 0 0 2 3 7 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Banik Ostrava v Mlada Boleslav (1620) Sunday, August 14 Slovacko v Sparta Prague (1500) Ceske Budejovice v Sigma Olomouc (1500) Hradec Kralove v Slovan Liberec (1500) Slavia Prague v Marila Pribram (1500) Monday, August 15 Jablonec v Bohemians 1905 (1630)
Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Tuesday Paris St Germain 2 Edinson Cavani 70, Lucas Moura 90+2 Lille 1 Nicolas De Preville 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 42,885 - - - Caen 0 Girondins Bordeaux 4 Diego Rolan 11, Francois Kamano 22,63, Jaroslav Plasil 90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,542 - - - Montpellier HSC 1 Vitorino H
BARCELONA, Feb 7 Luis Suarez scored and was sent off as holders Barcelona reached a fourth successive King's Cup final after drawing 1-1 with a resilient Atletico Madrid in an action-packed semi-final second leg on Tuesday.