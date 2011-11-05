Nov 5 Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Marila Pribram 3 Bohemians 1905 0 Sigma Olomouc 0 Sparta Prague 1 Slovan Liberec 4 Ceske Budejovice 0 Played on Friday Hradec Kralove 0 Jablonec 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 13 11 0 2 25 10 33 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Liberec 13 8 3 2 31 15 27 3 Viktoria Plzen 12 7 3 2 29 15 24 ------------------------- 4 Jablonec 13 7 2 4 32 12 23 ------------------------- 5 Mlada Boleslav 12 6 4 2 19 11 22 6 Bohemians 1905 13 5 4 4 11 17 19 7 FK Dukla Praha 12 5 3 4 17 14 18 8 Marila Pribram 13 6 0 7 22 26 18 9 Slovacko 12 5 2 5 12 14 17 10 Teplice 12 5 2 5 12 15 17 11 Sigma Olomouc 13 3 6 4 15 16 15 12 Slavia Prague 12 4 3 5 11 15 15 13 Hradec Kralove 13 3 3 7 7 17 12 14 Ceske Budejovice 13 1 4 8 12 27 7 ------------------------- 15 Viktoria Zizkov 12 2 1 9 9 24 7 16 Banik Ostrava 12 1 2 9 9 25 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Playing on Sunday Mlada Boleslav v FK Dukla Praha (1600) Teplice v Slovacko (1600) Slavia Prague v Viktoria Plzen (1600) Playing on Monday Viktoria Zizkov v Banik Ostrava (1730)

