Nov 5 Results and standings from the Czech
championship matches on Saturday
Marila Pribram 3 Bohemians 1905 0
Sigma Olomouc 0 Sparta Prague 1
Slovan Liberec 4 Ceske Budejovice 0
Played on Friday
Hradec Kralove 0 Jablonec 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sparta Prague 13 11 0 2 25 10 33
-------------------------
2 Slovan Liberec 13 8 3 2 31 15 27
3 Viktoria Plzen 12 7 3 2 29 15 24
-------------------------
4 Jablonec 13 7 2 4 32 12 23
-------------------------
5 Mlada Boleslav 12 6 4 2 19 11 22
6 Bohemians 1905 13 5 4 4 11 17 19
7 FK Dukla Praha 12 5 3 4 17 14 18
8 Marila Pribram 13 6 0 7 22 26 18
9 Slovacko 12 5 2 5 12 14 17
10 Teplice 12 5 2 5 12 15 17
11 Sigma Olomouc 13 3 6 4 15 16 15
12 Slavia Prague 12 4 3 5 11 15 15
13 Hradec Kralove 13 3 3 7 7 17 12
14 Ceske Budejovice 13 1 4 8 12 27 7
-------------------------
15 Viktoria Zizkov 12 2 1 9 9 24 7
16 Banik Ostrava 12 1 2 9 9 25 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Playing on Sunday
Mlada Boleslav v FK Dukla Praha (1600)
Teplice v Slovacko (1600)
Slavia Prague v Viktoria Plzen (1600)
Playing on Monday
Viktoria Zizkov v Banik Ostrava (1730)
